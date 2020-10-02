6 New COVID Cases at Salina Schools

There are six new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina schools.
According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, all of the new cases were confirmed on Friday.
The new cases include:
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020
Overall, there have now been 29 cases at Salina schools. They include:
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Oakdale Elementary September 28, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary September 28, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020
- One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020
- One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020