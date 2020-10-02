6 New COVID Cases at Salina Schools

There are six new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina schools.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, all of the new cases were confirmed on Friday.

The new cases include:

One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020

One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020

One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020

One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020

One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020

Overall, there have now been 29 cases at Salina schools. They include: