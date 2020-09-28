Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 42 °

6 New COVID-19 Cases at Salina Schools

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2020

A half-dozen new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Salina schools.

According to USD 305â€™s COVID-19 incidents page, new cases were confirmed on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday cases include:

  • Schilling Elementary
  • Heusner Elementary
  • South Middle School
  • Lakewood Middle School

Monday cases include:

  • Cottonwood Elementary School
  • Oakdale Elementary School

Overall, there have now been 22 cases at Salina schools. They include:

  1. One positive test at Oakdale Elementary School September 28, 2020
  2. One positive test at Cottonwood Elem. School September 28, 2020
  3. One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020
  4. One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020
  5. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
  6. One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020
  7. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020
  8. One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
  9. One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
  10. One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020
  11. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
  12. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
  13. One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020
  14. One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020
  15. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
  16. One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020
  17. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
  18. One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020
  19. One positive test at South MiddleÂ September 16, 2020
  20. One positive test at South MiddleÂ September 11, 2020
  21. One positive test at Central HighÂ September 4, 2020
  22. One positive test at Coronado ElementaryÂ September 3, 2020

The district is posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

  • Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
  • Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
  • Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
  • Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
  • Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

6 New COVID-19 Cases at Salina Scho...

A half-dozen new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Salina schools. According to USD 305â€...

September 28, 2020 Comments

Salina Art Center Cinema Reopens Fr...

Top News

September 28, 2020

Wildcats Pick Up Three Big 12 Playe...

Sports News

September 28, 2020

K-Stateâ€™s Thompson Honored Nation...

Sports News

September 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Car Has Purse With...
September 28, 2020Comments
Motorcycle Driver Hurt in...
September 28, 2020Comments
Help Catching Poachers So...
September 28, 2020Comments
Community Blood Drive Pla...
September 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH