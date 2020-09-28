6 New COVID-19 Cases at Salina Schools

A half-dozen new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Salina schools. According to USD 305â€™s COVID-19 incidents page, new cases were confirmed on Sunday and Monday. Sunday cases include: Schilling Elementary

Heusner Elementary

South Middle School

Lakewood Middle School Monday cases include: Cottonwood Elementary School

Oakdale Elementary School Overall, there have now been 22 cases at Salina schools. They include: One positive test at Oakdale Elementary School September 28, 2020 One positive test at Cottonwood Elem. School September 28, 2020 One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020 One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020 One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020 One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020 One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020 One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020 One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020 One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020 One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020 One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020 One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020 One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020 One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020 One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020 One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020 One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020 One positive test at South MiddleÂ September 16, 2020 One positive test at South MiddleÂ September 11, 2020 One positive test at Central HighÂ September 4, 2020 One positive test at Coronado ElementaryÂ September 3, 2020

The district is posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)

Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**

Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions

Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices

Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.