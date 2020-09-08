6 Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday and by Monday a half dozen of them were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the six people arrested on the new September list include:

Elizabeth Christine Boos

Sheba Love Giddens

Jeffery Allen Goheen

Breona Rachel Owen

Marquez Dayqwaun Ruffin

Karl Williams

Those on the September list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody,fleeing and eluding, endangering a child, aggravated battery, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and failing to register as an offender.

The August list generated over a dozen arrests, and two crime stoppers rewards were given out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,321 criminals have been caught, and 420 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

