6 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2020

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday and by Monday a half dozen of them were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the six people arrested on the new September list include:

  • Elizabeth Christine Boos
  • Sheba Love Giddens
  • Jeffery Allen Goheen
  • Breona Rachel Owen
  • Marquez Dayqwaun Ruffin
  • Karl Williams

Those on the September list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody,fleeing and eluding, endangering a child, aggravated battery, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and failing to register as an offender.

The August list generated over a dozen arrests, and two crime stoppers rewards were given out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,321 criminals have been caught, and 420 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

6 Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina's Most Wanted went online Saturday and by Monday a half dozen of them were ca...

September 8, 2020 Comments

Library Launches Updated Look and E...

Top News

September 8, 2020

Salina Hospital Recognized For Stro...

Kansas News

September 8, 2020

Ad Astra and Saline County Scholars...

Kansas News

September 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Hospital Recognize...
September 8, 2020Comments
Ad Astra and Saline Count...
September 8, 2020Comments
Salina Police Log: 9-8-20
September 8, 2020Comments
Saline County SheriffR...
September 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH