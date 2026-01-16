6 Concordia Panthers Use Big Third Quarter to Beat Cowboys, Cowgirls Lose

Pictured is Abilene Senior, Taygen Funston, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Concordia 64, Abilene Cowgirls 28

ABILENE: Concordia used a 34-0 run that bridged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters to run away with the game Friday night, in what was a dominant victory. Abilene was shut-out in the 2nd quarter. It was the 6th straight loss for a Cowgirl team that started 3-1. They are now 3-7, 0-5.

Concordia improved to 5-4, 3-2 with the victory. Their 4 losses are to Riley County, at Hesston, at Rock Creek and Wamego. The Lady Panthers were led by senior, Charlize Cash, who finished with 25 points.

The (6) Cowgirls will play (3) Wichita East, Thursday, at 3 PM in the opening round of the S.I.T.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 22 41 58 64 – (5-4, 3-2)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 5 5 17 28 – (3-7, 0-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 9, Kit Barbieri 7, Jaydence Coyle 4, Makenna Stover 2, Layla Pickerign 2, Kinzie Crump 2, Klovis Stover 2

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Charlize Cash 25, Marlee VanMeter 9, Morgan Lister 9, Jaylin Roush 8, Rylie Jessup 6, Graceyn Weaver 3, Stella Trost 2, Avery Kueker 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Jaydence Coyle 4 points

Senior, Aleena Watson

#6 Concordia Panthers 74, Abilene Cowboys 52

ABILENE: The Concordia Panthers used a 15-0 run in the 3rd quarter to take control of the game Friday night in their victory over Abilene. The Cowboys played inspired in the first half and only trailed 38-34. Abilene scored the first 4 points of the 3rd quarter to tie the game and that’s when Concordia went on their run.

The Panthers improved to 7-2, 4-1 with the victory and were led in scoring by Junior, Boone Richard, who finished with 23 points. Sophomore, Ayden Krier, also reached double-figures with 17 points. Richard and Krier connected on 5 three-pointers, as a team, the Panthers hit 12 three point shots.

Abilene lost their 7th straight game and fell to 2-8, 0-5 on the season. The Cowboys were led by Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who finished with a team-high 17 points. Junior, Wyatt Bathurst finished with a career-high 15 points.

The (7) Cowboys will play (2) Buhler in the opening round of the S.I.T., Thursday, at Salina Central, at 4:30.

#𝟲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 19 38 54 74 – (7-2, 4-1)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 18 34 42 52 – (2-8, 0-5)

Abilene scoring: Kolt Becker 17, Wyatt Bathurst 15, Levi Evans 8, Taygen Funston 7, Landyn Rogers 3, Kaxton Weibert 2

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Boone Richard 23, Ayden Krier 17, Isaias Irigoyen 12, Baylor Knox7, Chane Parker 6, Kale Schroeder 3, Grayson Farha 3, Brandon Vignery 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Junior, Wyatt Bathurst 15 points