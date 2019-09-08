Attendance is Key to School Success

Consistent attendance is a key to success in school. That’s the message the Salina USD 305 school district is sending.

The district says being in school every day matters because school attendance influences student success. During September, Salina Public Schools is shining a spotlight on the importance of regular school attendance.

Why is attendance important? When students miss too much school, they don’t learn as much because of lost instructional time. This can put them at risk academically. They also miss out on the chance to build a habit of good attendance that is needed after leaving high school.

Even as early as preschool, if students miss 10 percent or more of the school year (excused or unexcused) this results in weaker reading skills. But it isn’t just young children who can suffer from poor attendance. Did you know that by 9th grade, regular and high attendance is a better predictor of graduation rates than 8th grade test scores?

The good news is that academic difficulties can be reversed if attendance improves. We all have a role in improving attendance and keeping students on track. By building routines, relationships and working together we can create supports to help all students achieve regular attendance.

Families can talk about the importance of regular school attendance and don’t permit missing school. Helping your child maintain daily routines, such as finishing homework and getting a good night’s sleep are important steps at home. Check on your child’s attendance – the Skyward app on your mobile phone is all you need. Avoid medical appointments and extended trips during school days and set up back-up plans so students can get to school even if something comes up.

School staff at USD 305 are ready to help provide school calendars, attendance policy information and connect you to staff or community groups to help with challenges. They are committed to helping students attend today so that they can achieve tomorrow.