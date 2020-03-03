Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 34 °

55th Mid America Farm Expo Approaching

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2020

Exhibitor space is still open to be among several hundred companies from around the United States will be exhibiting their products in Salina at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center . The Mid America Farm Expo will feature about 325 exhibits showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies.

The Expo has grown to be one of the largest Spring farm shows in the Midwest, attracting over 8,000 people each year.

The Expo began 55 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.  It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show, and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center.  With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest.

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center.  In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

The Mid America Farm Expo is  Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, March 24th – 26th in Salina. There’s no charge for admission or parking.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

55th Mid America Farm Expo Approach...

Exhibitor space is still open to be among several hundred companies from around the United States wi...

March 3, 2020 Comments

Statewide Tornado Drill Highlights ...

Top News

March 3, 2020

Sacred Heart Girls Get First Sub-st...

Sports News

March 2, 2020

Norton’s 3-Point Barrage Ends...

Sports News

March 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crash, DUI Arrest
March 2, 2020Comments
Over a Dozen Japanese Swo...
March 2, 2020Comments
Man in Stolen Truck Arres...
March 2, 2020Comments
Suspicious Grass Fires
March 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH