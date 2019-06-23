Air Guard Planning Aerial Gunnery Demonstration

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is opening its gates to the public for an open house and aerial gunnery demonstration this summer.

According to the Kansas Air National Guard, citizens can experience the sights and sounds of the largest bomb range in the Air National Guard. They are planning a day full of aerial gunnery demonstrations by fighter and bomber aircraft.

The day will include:

Free admission

Food, refreshments, and memorabilia will be available for purchase

Bring your lawn chair

Ear protection will be provided

The event is planned for Saturday, August 3rd. Gates open at 8:00 in the morning. Demonstrations are scheduled from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is located at 8429 W. Farrelly Road.

This event is free and open to the public.

(Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt McCoy)