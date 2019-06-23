Salina, KS

Air Guard Planning Aerial Gunnery Demonstration

Todd PittengerJune 23, 2019

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is opening its gates to the public for an open house and  aerial gunnery demonstration this summer.

According to the Kansas Air National Guard, citizens can experience the sights and sounds of the largest bomb range in the Air National Guard. They are planning a day full of aerial gunnery demonstrations by fighter and bomber aircraft.

The day will include:

  • Free admission
  • Food, refreshments, and memorabilia will be available for purchase
  • Bring your lawn chair
  • Ear protection will be provided

The event is planned for Saturday, August 3rd. Gates open at 8:00 in the morning. Demonstrations are scheduled from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is located at 8429 W. Farrelly Road.

This event is free and open to the public.

(Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt McCoy)

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

