Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 56 °

$538,871 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 6, 2020

A lucky Saline county resident has claimed a Super Kansas Cash jackpot prize worth $538,871.

According to the Kansas Lottery the winner matched all five Super Kansas Cash numbers and the Super Cash Ball in the October 14 drawing. The winning numbers were 7 – 15 – 21 – 23 – 24 and Cash Ball 20.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Rods Shamrock 2 located at 1339 N. 9th Street in Salina. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.

The winner wishes to remain anonymous.

Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game, with drawings held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next Super Kansas Cash drawing is Saturday, November 7, with a jackpot of $190,000. Tickets start at just $1 for two plays.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas LotteryPlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes. PlayOn is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Shares Christmas Cheer

The Christmas season is just around the corner and could be a  ...not so joyful time for many famil...

November 6, 2020 Comments

$538,871 Winning Lottery Ticket Sol...

Top News

November 6, 2020

Kansas to Face Gonzaga and Saint Jo...

Sports News

November 6, 2020

Non-Conference Dates Officially Set...

Sports News

November 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Shares Christmas C...
November 6, 2020Comments
Teen Flees After Wrecking...
November 6, 2020Comments
2 Guns and Thousands of C...
November 6, 2020Comments
Teens Suffer Minor Injuri...
November 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices