$538,871 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Salina

A lucky Saline county resident has claimed a Super Kansas Cash jackpot prize worth $538,871.

According to the Kansas Lottery the winner matched all five Super Kansas Cash numbers and the Super Cash Ball in the October 14 drawing. The winning numbers were 7 – 15 – 21 – 23 – 24 and Cash Ball 20.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Rods Shamrock 2 located at 1339 N. 9th Street in Salina. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.

The winner wishes to remain anonymous.

Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game, with drawings held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next Super Kansas Cash drawing is Saturday, November 7, with a jackpot of $190,000. Tickets start at just $1 for two plays.

