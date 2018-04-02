Salina, KS

52 Vehicles Stopped During Checkpoint

Todd PittengerApril 2, 2018

Saline County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint over the Easter weekend,  late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to the agency, 52 vehicles were stopped between the hours of 11:35 PM and 1:35 AM. There were 3 sobriety tests administered resulting in 0 DUI arrests. There were 0 arrests made for other alcohol-related or drug-related offenses. There were several verbal warnings given for drivers to buckle up for safety.

These checkpoints are designed to identify impaired drivers and remove them from the road. The intent is to reduce injury crashes and fatalities attributed to alcohol. Periodic checkpoints will be set up throughout the year at various locations in Salina and Saline County.

All efforts were made not to severely interrupt traffic flow.

