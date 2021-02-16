$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold

One South Central Kansas Lottery player woke up to a sweet surprise on Valentine’s Day after winning a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Saturday night drawing.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the player’s ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball to win. The winning numbers on February 13, 2021, were 20 – 28 – 33 – 63 – 68 Powerball 20 and PowerPlay 2X.

The counties in South Central Kansas include Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, February 17, with a jackpot of $66 million. Players have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and tickets start at just $2! There are nine ways to win, and by adding the Power Play multiplier for an additional $1, you can multiply your win up to 10 times, except for the jackpot.

