5 Teens Hurt in Crash

KSAL StaffMay 14, 2018

A Salina teen was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita after he was injured in a rollover accident on Sunday.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 15-year-old Jacob Shank was a passenger in a pickup that crashed on Coronado Heights Road Sunday afternoon near Forsse Road in southern Saline County.

Deputies say 15-year-old Makenzie Hanchet of Salina lost control of the 1993 Ford Ranger. For an unknown reason the truck left the road, hit a fence, rolled once and slid back on the road surface on its side.

Hanchet was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible broken collarbone, while two other males, ages 18 and 13 were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

One 17-year-old male who was also in the truck had minor injuries but was not taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say none of the five people in the pickup were wearing a seat belt.

The accident occurred at 4:13pm Sunday afternoon.

