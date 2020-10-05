Salina, KS

6 New COVID Cases at USD 305 Schools

Todd PittengerOctober 5, 2020

There are six new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina schools.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, one of the new cases was confirmed on Saturday. The other four were confirmed Monday.

The new cases include:

  • One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 5, 2020
  • One positive test at Oakdale Elementary October 5, 2020
  • One positive test at South High School October 5, 2020
  • One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 5, 2020
  • One positive test at  Cottonwood Elementary October 5, 2020
  • One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 3, 2020

Overall, there have now been 35 cases at Salina schools. They include:

  1. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 5, 2020
  2. One positive test at Oakdale Elementary October 5, 2020
  3. One positive test at South High School October 5, 2020
  4. One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 5, 2020
  5. One positive test at  Cottonwood Elementary October 5, 2020
  6. One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 3, 2020
  7. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
  8. One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020
  9. One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020
  10. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
  11.  One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020
  12. One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020
  13. One positive test at Oakdale Elementary  September 28, 2020
  14. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary September 28, 2020
  15. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
  16. One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020
  17. One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020
  18. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
  19. One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020
  20. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020
  21. One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
  22. One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
  23. One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020
  24. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
  25. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
  26. One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020
  27. One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020
  28. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
  29. One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020
  30. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
  31. One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020
  32. One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020
  33. One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020
  34. One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020
  35. One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

