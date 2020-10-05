6 New COVID Cases at USD 305 Schools

There are six new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina schools.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, one of the new cases was confirmed on Saturday. The other four were confirmed Monday.

The new cases include:

One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 5, 2020

One positive test at Oakdale Elementary October 5, 2020

One positive test at South High School October 5, 2020

One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 5, 2020

One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 5, 2020

One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 3, 2020

Overall, there have now been 35 cases at Salina schools. They include: