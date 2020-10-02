Salina, KS

5 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerOctober 2, 2020

There are 5 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, we have now had 781 total cases, with 166 cases that are currently active. There are 604 people who  have recovered, and a total of 11 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 7 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county  dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1
Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 61,111 cases and 698 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
  • Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

5 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

