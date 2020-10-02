5 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 5 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, we have now had 781 total cases, with 166 cases that are currently active. There are 604 people who have recovered, and a total of 11 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 7 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 61,111 cases and 698 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: