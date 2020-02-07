Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 21 °

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerFebruary 7, 2020

Five people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday. By the end of the week five of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

  • David Eklund
  • Cassandra Nava
  • Ernest Outland Jr
  • Amanda Perry
  • Ronda Stevens

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,217 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Five people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. The new list of Salina...

February 7, 2020 Comments

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV C...

Sports News

February 7, 2020

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

February 7, 2020

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

February 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Raise the Roof” Bene...
February 7, 2020Comments
“Pennies From the H...
February 7, 2020Comments
Awesome Baby! Dick Vitale...
February 6, 2020Comments
Authorities Seeking Missi...
February 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH