48 New Cases, New COVID Death, Public Exposures

There are public COVID-19 exposures at a Salina restaurant and a Salina government office, 48 new cases and one new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they are investigating a public exposure to the virus at La Casita located at 1601 W. Crawford in Salina. Potential exposure would have occurred on October 22nd, October 29th, October 30th, and October 31st. If you visited this location on any of these dates, please monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Saline County Treasurer’s Office located at 300 W. Ash, Room 214 will be closed temporarily, with staff working remotely due to potential exposure. If you visited the Treasurer’s Office on Monday, November 2nd, or Tuesday, November 3rd, please monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.

The agency says there is also a new death to report, along with 48 new cases.

The total for the county is now 1,273 cases, with 200 cases currently active, There are 1,059 people who have recovered, and a total of 14 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 12 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Those that are notified of a positive COVID-19 test should take the following precautions:

If you have severe symptoms, immediately call your primary care provider and follow their directions.

Isolate yourself in your home. Isolation means that you should not come in contact with anyone, should not leave your house, and should not allow visitors to enter your house.

Make a list of everyone that you had close contact with (10 minutes within 6 feet) starting two days before symptoms appeared; or if not exhibiting symptoms, two days before the date the laboratory test was performed.

Keep note of what staff members at the Health Department you speak to. We want to make it easier to connect you to the right person should additional questions about your particular situation.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are 4,046 new cases statewide and 17 new deaths. Overall, there now have been 89,227 cases and 1,046 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: