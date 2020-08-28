474 Positive COVID-19 Cases at KU

There are 474 positive COVID-19 cases at the University of Kansas.

According to the school the 474 positive results come from 21,719 test results, for a positivity rate of 2.18%.

The school’s sorority and fraternity life community has 270 positive individuals from a total of 2,698 individuals tested, for a positivity rate of 10.01%.

The results include some targeted follow-up tests among the student population in addition to results from our ongoing entry testing program, which began on Aug. 7 and continues through next week.

The situation remains dynamic, and they expect that to continue moving forward. The KU Pandemic Medical Advisory Team is tracking this information, and considering it along with more than 30 factors to inform decisions and evaluate the state of campus operations.

The overall number of positive cases and positivity rate remain in line with what they have expected from these results so far, and continue to align with what they are prepared to manage.

