456,000 Ballots Mailed in Kansas

The early voting period in Kansas is underway, and hundreds of thousands of advanced ballots are on their way to Kansas voters.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office says approximately 456,000 advance by mail ballots are being sent to Kansas voters who completed and returned an application to their county election office.

The deadline to apply for an advance by mail ballot is October 27th. To be counted , your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd and received no later than Friday, November 6th, by close of business. Ballots can also be dropped off at county clerk’s offices, official drop off locations, or at a polling location on election day.

In-person advance voting is also underway. It goes thru November 2nd at noon. Dates and hours may vary based on where you live. The Saline County Clerk’s Office will be open for in-person advanced voting beginning October 19th.

State officials say as of Wednesday, more than 2,300 Kansans have already voted.