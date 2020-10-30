44 New COVID Cases, Exposure at Bar

There are 44 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County, and health officials are also warning about an exposure at a Salina bar.

The Saline County Health Department is investigating a public exposure to COVID-19 at Chuck’s Bar located at 600 N Santa Fe in Salina. Potential exposure would have occurred on the following dates :

October 23rd

October 24th

October 26th

October 29th

Anyone who visited Chuck’s during these times should monitor their health and watch for symptoms of COVID -19.

With the 44 new cases, there have now been 1,166 total cases, with 170 cases currently active. There are 983 people who have recovered, and a total of 13 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 85,181 cases and 1,029 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: