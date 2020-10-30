44 New COVID Cases, Exposure at Bar

There are 44 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County, and health officials are also warning about an exposure at a Salina bar.
The Saline County Health Department is investigating a public exposure to COVID-19 at Chuck’s Bar located at 600 N Santa Fe in Salina. Potential exposure would have occurred on the following dates :
- October 23rd
- October 24th
- October 26th
- October 29th
Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1
Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0
Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:
- Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
- Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
- Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
- Avoid socializing with large groups
- High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
- Wash your hands frequently