426 People Get COVID Tested, More Free Testing Offered

Todd PittengerDecember 14, 2020

Hundreds of people in Salina are awaiting coronavirus test results following a free community COVID-19 testing event. Salina Family Healthcare Center hosted the event Sunday afternoon at Bill Burke Park. The organization tells KSAL news 426 people were tested.

If you missed the event there are a couple of more chances coming up to get a free test, and organizers say you don’t need to worry worry, it’s saliva based not a nasal swab.

Salina Regional Health Center is hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event at their Comcare location on Ohio this Saturday from 8am – 2pm.

Then on Sunday, Salina Family Healthcare Center will is host more free testing again at Bill Burke Park. Those interested in being tested should arrive at Bill Burke Park where they will be directed by SFHC staff members to pick up their test collection kit.

Attendees should not eat, drink, smoke, brush teeth, or chew gum 30 minutes before the test. Once attendees have grabbed their collection kits, they will be directed to park to complete the test. Instructions will be provided.

Collection kits will be registered by attendees on their smart phones. Attendees without a smart phone will receive assistance to register their test.

Once the test is complete, there will be a drop box for completed kits.

SFHC will send all completed kits to a lab for analysis. Attendees will receive the results of their test via text message to their phones.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

