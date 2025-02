Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone stole a large amount of cash from a home owned by an 87-year-old man.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between 1pm and 4pm on Friday, someone forced a door open on a residence in north Salina and stole a box containing about $40,000 in cash.

Investigators are looking for a known suspect in the case.