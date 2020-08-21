4 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 21, 2020

There are 4 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have been 427 total cases,  with 76 cases currently active. There are 342 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 2 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 36,856 cases and 419 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public spaces both indoor and outdoor as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

