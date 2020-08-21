4 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 4 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have been 427 total cases, with 76 cases currently active. There are 342 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 2 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 36,856 cases and 419 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

