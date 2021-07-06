4 Most Wanted Arrests

Salina, KS

Todd PittengerJuly 6, 2021

A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday and by Tuesday four of them were caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list is online now. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

According to the Saline County Sherriff’s Office, those arrested include:

  • Adrian Esparza
  • Kolton Clay Glavin
  • Robert Steven Powell
  • Walter Cornelius Shields II

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,442 criminals have been caught, and 431 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

