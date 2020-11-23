4 More Vehicles Entered in Assaria

Four more unlocked vehicles are entered in to and rummaged through during the early morning hours Sunday in Assaria.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that all four incidents happened in Assaria between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The incidents are as follows:

100 block of W. 4th St., Assaria: Unlocked car entered and rummaged through. Nothing taken.

100 block of W. 4th St., Assaria: Unlocked car entered and rummaged through. Nothing taken.

100 block of Cox Way, Assaria: a red leather purse with its contents is stolen from an unlocked car. $50 of cash from the wallet is stolen. Purse is valued at $75.

200 block of Cox Way, Assaria: Unlocked car entered and rummaged through. Nothing is taken, but the lid to the center console is broken as a result.

Soldan is reminding Saline County residents–and especially those in the community of Assaria–to take all valuables out of vehicles and to remember to lock them.

Sheriff’s deputies continue to check for surveillance video from around the area.