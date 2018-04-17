4 Kids Found Left Alone after DUI Arrest

A call to police about a disorderly bar patron turns into numerous charges for a Salina woman including kidnapping and child endangerment.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, 117 N. Santa Fe around 1:35am Tuesday after a disturbance inside the bar.

Police arrested 28-year-old Taryn A. Pollard after an officer encountered her driving a car that she did not own with a passenger inside she’d never met.

Police say Pollard was intoxicated when she jumped inside a Volkswagen Jetta that was running in the parking lot behind the bar with a 15-year-old male sleeping inside.

The boy told officers he was waiting for his sister to come out of the bar, when the stranger took the wheel and began to drive, nearly hitting a Salina Police cruiser who had arrived to check on the disturbance.

Pollard was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of kidnapping and felony theft.

Officers later learned she had left four children, ages 7 and under alone inside her home in the 700 block of Custer.

Authorities have now placed the four into protective custody while they seek additional charges against Pollard that could include 4 counts of aggravated child endangerment.