4-H Youth stay Resilient

Jeff GarretsonJuly 8, 2020

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 continues to knock summertime events off the calendar.

Officials in Saline County recently cancelled the Tri-Rivers Fair including the rodeo, carnival and demolition derby in Salina. But 4-H clubs will still present their projects for judging over a four day period.

4-H Youth Development Agent Sarah Maas tells KSAL News that over 300 club members will present projects they have been working on throughout the year including static exhibits and their livestock animals beginning August 4 through August 7.

The exhibits will not be open to the public.

Judges will not have face to face interviews with the students but will give them written feedback on their projects.

Although Maas is disappointed that health conditions are making the 2020 event a challenge, she says 4-H families are hardy through and through.

 

 

File Photo: Kirk Heimer presents his Farm Safety project in 2018

 

For more information on Saline County and Ottawa County 4-H contact:

Sarah E. Maass
4-H Youth Development Agent
Phone: 785-309-5850
[email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>

Kate Littich
4-H Program Assistant
Phone: 785-309-5850
[email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>

