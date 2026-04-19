4-H Considering Transferring Ranch Ownership

The Kansas 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees is actively exploring the potential transition of ownership of Rock Springs Ranch as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the financial position to support youth development across Kansas.

According to the organization, a central priority in these conversations is identifying a partner who would consider a usage agreement, allowing Kansas 4-H to continue accessing Rock Springs Ranch programming spaces without the financial obligations of ownership.

While this remains a key objective, Foundation leaders note that final terms will depend on securing the right partner aligned with the mission.

“This is not a decision about stepping away from camp. It’s about ensuring we can serve more youth, more effectively, for generations to come,” said Mindy R. Weixelman, President and CEO of the Kansas 4-H Foundation. “Exploring a transition in ownership allows us to evaluate how best to direct philanthropic resources toward youth programming, rather than the demands of aging infrastructure.”

“For eight decades, Rock Springs Ranch has seen millions of Kansas leaders come together to work to find solutions, build teams, and strengthen Kansas communities,” she said. “We look forward to seeking a partner that can help us continue that legacy and tradition.”

Rock Springs Ranch has served Kansas youth and adults since 1946 and has welcomed nearly 2 million campers, families, business leaders, and civic organizations.

Over time, the financial and operational demands of maintaining a large-scale camp and retreat facility have grown significantly.

Maintenance, infrastructure needs, and evolving program expectations have created increasing pressure on resources intended to support youth development statewide.

At the same time, youth engagement trends have shifted, reflecting the growing number of options youth have for summer experiences.

“Exploring a potential ownership transition positions the Foundation to be more responsive to the evolving needs of the 4-H program,” said Carolyn Harms, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Our goal is to honor the legacy of Rock Springs Ranch while ensuring Kansas 4-H remains strong, relevant, and accessible for the next generation.”

If a transition moves forward, the Foundation’s intent is to redirect resources toward expanding access to 4-H experiences across the state.

This includes advancing the organization’s “Beyond Ready” initiative focused on preparing youth for work, life, and leadership.

Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

Current plans for 2026 Kansas 4-H summer camp and current bookings remain unchanged, and the facility will continue to operate as scheduled.

“We are excited to welcome campers this summer to unplug from devices and plug into nature, and like generations of campers before them, connect with their peers and the beauty of the Rock Springs Ranch,” Weixelman said.

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Registration is open, and space is limited. Register for summer camp by visiting rockspringsranch.org For more information and updates, visit kansas4hfoundation.org/rsr-update.

Photo via Kansas 4-H Foundation