“4 Days in June” Documentary Showcasing the Power of Art to Bring People Together

FILI Creative, in collaboration with Salina Arts & Humanities and the Smoky Hill River Festival, announces the premiere and theatrical release of 4 Days in June, a feature film exploring the heart of one of Kansas’ most beloved cultural traditions.

The film will premiere at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts on July 9, followed by a public theatrical run at the Salina Art Center Cinema from July 10–15.

4 Days in June takes audiences behind the scenes of the Smoky Hill River Festival, an annual event held in Oakdale Park that celebrates art in all its forms, from music and performance to fine art, crafts, food, and hands-on creativity. In 2026, The Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, with this year’s event taking place June 11–14.

At its core, the film explores a simple but powerful idea:

Finding common ground is a walk in the park.

Through interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and moments captured over multiple years of production, the documentary reveals how people from all walks of life come together during the Festival to share in a collective experience.

“What I love about the documentary form is that it carries us beyond the hypothetical. The River Festival isn’t just a nice idea,” says Director Alicia DeHaan. “It is a real place and time where division fades to the background as people share music, food, and art. The River Festival has shown me that it is possible to create a space where everyone is welcome. Those four days in June give me hope for the other 361.”

Produced over a five-year period, 4 Days in June is the result of a collaborative effort between FILI Creative, Salina Arts & Humanities, and the Smoky Hill River Festival. The film highlights not only the experience of attending the Festival, but also the people, planning, and purpose behind it, offering a deeper look into how a community creates something meaningful together. “I challenged the team at FILI Creative to capture the spirit of the River Festival beyond the arts. They have done a remarkable job in creating a film that shows the best of Salina”, said Brad Anderson, Executive Director of Salina Arts & Humanities.

FILI Creative’s July 9 premiere at the Stiefel Theatre will be a special ticketed event for invited guests, with the film opening to the public the following day at the Salina Art Center Cinema.

Audiences can follow along with behind-the-scenes content, film updates, and additional stories by visiting 4 Days in June on social media.

4 Days in June invites viewers to reflect on the role of art in their own communities and the possibility of connection through shared experience.