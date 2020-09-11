3rd Salina School With COVID-19 Case

A COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at a third Salina school.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, a case was confirmed today at Salina South Middle School.

Other positive cases include:

One positive test at Central High School September 4, 2020

One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

The district began on Thursday of last week posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)

Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**

Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions

Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices

Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.