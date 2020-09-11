Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 54 °

3rd Salina School With COVID-19 Case

Todd PittengerSeptember 11, 2020

A COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at a third Salina school.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, a case was confirmed today at Salina South Middle School.

Other positive cases include:

  • One positive test at Central High School September 4, 2020
  • One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

The district began on Thursday of last week posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

  • Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
  • Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
  • Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
  • Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
  • Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

3rd Salina School With COVID-19 Cas...

A COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at a third Salina school. According to USD 305’s COVID-19 i...

September 11, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

September 11, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/12

Sports News

September 11, 2020

Biplane to Help Tell Story of Kansa...

Kansas News

September 11, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Biplane to Help Tell Stor...
September 11, 2020Comments
Truck Stolen From Drivewa...
September 11, 2020Comments
K-State Cancels Spring Br...
September 11, 2020Comments
Kelly Calls On Finance Co...
September 11, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH