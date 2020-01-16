3rd DUI Arrest for Salina Man

A Salina man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after being involved in a non-injury accident Wednesday evening.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to the intersection of Highland and Bond Street around 5:15pm to investigate a two car crash.

Police say 30-year-old Jeremy Eilrich was taken into custody after officers determined he was intoxicated. Police report Eilrich was driving east on Bond Street in a 2011 Chevy Malibu and failed to stop at Highland, hitting a 2018 Buick Encore driven by Marcia Demuth of Salina.

No one was hurt.

Eilrich is now facing a felony DUI charge for his alleged third offense of drunk driving.

Both vehicles were damaged and were towed from the scene.

Jeremy M. Eilrich