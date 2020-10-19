39 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 39 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have now been 987 total cases, with 118 cases that are currently active. There are 856 people who have recovered, and a total of 13 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 7 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 72,968 cases and 872 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation has created the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program. This program is designed to decrease evictions and increase housing stability by assisting landlords and tenants experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: