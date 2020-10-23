38 New Saline County COVID Cases

For the second report in a row there are 38 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County. There were also 38 new cases on Wednesday. The report Monday showed 39 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, including the 38 new cases there have now been 1,063 total cases, with 181 cases that are currently active. There are 869 people who have recovered, and a total of 13 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 76,230 cases and 975 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: