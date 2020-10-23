Salina, KS

38 New Saline County COVID Cases

Todd PittengerOctober 23, 2020

For the second report in a row there are 38 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County. There were also 38 new cases on Wednesday. The report Monday showed 39 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, including the 38 new cases there have now been 1,063 total cases, with 181 cases that are currently active. There are 869 people who have recovered, and a total of 13 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports  they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1
Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 76,230 cases and 975 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
  • Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

