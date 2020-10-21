Salina, KS

38 New Positive COVID Cases in Saline County

Todd PittengerOctober 21, 2020

There are 38 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have now been 1,025 total cases, with 156 cases that are currently active. There are 856 people who have recovered, and a total of 13 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports  they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1
Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 74,456 cases and 952 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
  • Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

