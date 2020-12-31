37 Reported Vehicle Burglaries in 3 Months in Saline County

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating yet another vehicle burglary from the rural southeastern portion of the county.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the latest burglary occurred at residence in the 7200 block of E. Farrelly Rd. between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Someone entered an unlocked vehicle belonging to Steven Streit, 60, rural Gypsum, and stole numerous items. The items include a money bag with over $3,000 of cash inside, Streit’s wallet, an unknown brand car stereo, a LiftMaster remote to a garage door and a car battery.

Streit reports a $3,115 loss.

Soldan says that since Oct. 1, the Sheriff’s Office has worked a total of 37 vehicle burglaries. In the prior nine months, they only worked three. He says that the thefts have occurred at multiple different areas of the county during that time span, but one of the things in common about all 37 of the burglaries: all of them have occurred in unlocked vehicles.