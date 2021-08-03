Salina, KS

36 New COVID Cases, 299 Active Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 2, 2021

There have been 36 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County since Friday.

According to the Saline County Health Department, staff is actively monitoring 299 cases of COVID-19.

Saline Regional Health Center Reports there are 21 patients in the hospital combating the virus.  The vaccination status of the hospitalized individuals is not available at this time.

The Health Department has identified 68, or .01 percent, of cases of vaccine breakthrough in the the 6,756 COVID-19 cases reported locally in Saline County.

There have been 121 Covid-related deaths in Saline County

 

