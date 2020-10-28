Salina, KS

35 New Saline County COVID Cases

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2020

There are 35 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 1,122 total cases, with 156 cases currently active.

There are 953 people who have recovered, and a total of 13 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 6 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1
Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 82,045 cases and 1,007 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
  • Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

