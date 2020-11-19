Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 46 °

34th Salina Toy Run Sunday

Todd PittengerNovember 19, 2020

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across Salina this weekend, delivering toys.

For the 34th year in a row the Salina Toy Run will provide hundreds of toys to needy children. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Though all of the motorcycle riders and their passengers will dress for the weather, many will also be colorfully dressed for the season. Eact will also have a toy.

The gathering will depart from the Central Mall parking lot at 2:00 Sunday afternoon. After parading across and around town, the procession will stop at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to drop off toys.

Participants are asked to social distance and please wear masks.

_ _ _

2020 Salina Toy Run Route:

  1. From Central Mall North on 9th Street to Elm Street
  2. East on Elm Street to Santa Fe
  3. South on Santa Fe Crawford
  4. East on Crawford to Ohio
  5. North on Ohio to The Midway
  6. West on The Midway to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

34th Salina Toy Run Sunday

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across Salina this weekend, deliveri...

November 19, 2020 Comments

Winter Activity Recommendations Mov...

Sports News

November 18, 2020

COVID Clusters at Area Schools, Nur...

Kansas News

November 18, 2020

121 New Saline County COVID Cases

COVID-19 Top News

November 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Clusters at Area Sc...
November 18, 2020Comments
Governor Enacts New State...
November 18, 2020Comments
Axe Attack Suspect Sought
November 18, 2020Comments
Thanksgiving Safe Arrival...
November 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices