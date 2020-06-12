33rd Saline County COVID-19 Case

Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the new case is a female in her 20s associated with a prior positive case, who is isolating at home.

The total number of cases for Saline County is now 33. The Health Department continues to actively monitor three additional cases who are isolated at home. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

KDHE reported the following which can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/:

A total of 11,047 cases with 243 deaths reported.

There have been 118,105 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

The age range is 0 years to 103 years (median 41 years).

Yesterday, the Governor and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman announced a statewide COVID-19 testing strategy. More information on this is available at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/280/COVID-19-Testing.

Saline County is currently in Phase 3 of our reopening. Phase 3 allows for all businesses, events, and activities to be open with mass gatherings limited to 50 people or less. Saline County Health Officer, Jason Tiller, continues to emphasize that, “For all of this to be successful, everyone has to do their part. Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right.”

Here is what you can do to help us continue to reach reopening milestones: