33 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 33 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since Friday.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 301. There are 153 active cases, 145 people have recovered, and 3 people have died. Salina Regional Health Center is reporting 5 patients admitted to their hospital with COVID-19.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 23,334 cases and 307 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

The agency continues to communicate the same public health messages on what you can do to slow the spread:

Stay home if you’re sick

Wear masks in public settings

Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings

Avoid socializing with large groups

High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs

Wash your hands frequently

Saline County has launched a new dashboard that outlines demographic information regarding the COVID-19 health emergency. This dashboard is available on both desktop and mobile platforms. The dashboard will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 5 pm. There are links to each dashboard on our website as well.