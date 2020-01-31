31st CAPS Auction is Saturday

One of the biggest events of its kind will celebrate over three decades in Salina this weekend. This Saturday the 31st Child Advocacy and Parenting Services benefit auction will be held at the 4-H Building.

The auction features a wide array of items, everything from local goods and services, art, trips and vacations, sports and celebrity memorabilia, and much more.

The goal is to raise $80,000. Volunteers have dedicated to countless hours to meeting CAPS’ mission and know that their efforts will impact children who have experienced abuse or witnessed a violent crime. They understand that CAPS staff visits the homes of struggling families providing legal advocacy, teaching parents family management skills and giving them more tools for their parenting toolbox. They have invested personally into the organization through their time and treasures and are a vital part of its ability to improve children’s lives and strengthen families.

Forty percent of CAPS’ $1.5 million budget comes from fundraising and individual contributions making the success of this day vital to the agency. All services are available to anyone in the community for no charge and served just under 9,000 children in families from Saline, Ottawa and Dickinson counties last year.

The 31st CAPS Benefit Auction is Saturday from 8 till noon. The event is free, but tickets for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast can be purchased at the event.

(COMPLETE AUCTION LIST – CLICK TO ENLARGE)