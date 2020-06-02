30th Saline County COVID-19 Case

Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have an additional case of COVID-19 to report. It is a male in his 40s who is isolated at home.

The Health Department continues to actively monitor one other case who is isolated at home.

The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

This new case brings the overall total of positive cases in Saline County to 30.

Announcements:

The Saline County Health Officer, Jason Tiller, presented the Saline County Reopening Plan to Saline County Commissioners today. Phase 3 is slated to begin on Friday, June 5th. All businesses, events, and activities will be allowed to open and mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less with still following social distancing recommendations and disinfection guidelines. Phase Out is slated for June 19th.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will reopen Wednesday, June 3rd with several modifications to its operating house and procedures. The previous restriction on plastic bags for transporting recyclables has been removed.

Mr. Tiller stated, “For all of this to be successful, everyone has to do their part. Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right.” Testing rates, COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, the number of deaths, and our ability to do contact tracing are some of the many things that will go into decisions moving forward. Here is what you can do to help reach reopening milestones: