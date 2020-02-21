305 Live is Saturday

School of Rock is in Session as one of the biggest musical events of its kind, featuring over 100 USD 305 students on stage performing, is this weekend. The Salina Education Foundation is bringing back 305 LIVE, a collaboration between the rock band, Joe’s Pet Project, and the students and faculty of USD 305.

This will be the sixth year of the concert event. The concert will be held at Salina Central High School Saturday night at 7:00.

Joe’s Pet Project is a five-member rock group, all of whom graduated from Salina Public Schools. They have performed at the Smoky Hill River Festival, Ad Astra and Rolling Hills Zoo, to name a few local venues.

Nathan Tysen, award-winning Broadway Lyricist, whose plays Tuck Everlasting and Amelie opened on Broadway, and Ryan McCall, musical director at the University of Kansas, will teach a master class in songwriting. Students from each middle and high school will be taught the basics of songwriting by dissecting a few rock and roll hits and examining their structure. After learning the basics, participants will collectively write a song with the band that will be premiered at the 305 LIVE concert .

In addition to the original song, middle and high school students will be involved in all technical and performance aspects of producing a rock concert.

Tickets to see 305 Live cost $10 and will be available at the door.