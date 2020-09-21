30 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Todd PittengerSeptember 21, 2020

There are 30 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County and 2 new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, along with two additional COVID-19 deaths in the community, hospitalizations are on the rise with Salina Regional Health Center reporting they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The new numbers Monday indicate 30 new positive COVID-19 cases, with an overall total of 662, with 174 active cases. There are 477  people who have recovered, and a total of 11 deaths.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 53,959 cases and 600 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Community spread of COVID-19 in Saline County has been confirmed.  Multiple cases cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure with a positive case or related to travel.  It is important for everyone to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people), wearing masks in public settings, washing your hands frequently, staying home if you are ill, and not sending your children to school or daycare if they are ill.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
  • Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

