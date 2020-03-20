3 Teens Injured in Crash at CC & Woodward Rd

A single car crash sends a teenage driver and two companions to the hospital.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Thursday evening, 17-year-old Kylah Pittenger was driving eastbound on Country Club Road and missed a turn onto Woodward Road, skidding into the ditch before striking an AT&T utility box.

Deputies say Pittenger and two boys; ages 14 and 13 were transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

Two other 14-year-old passengers were not hurt.

The 2002 Ford Taurus wagon sustained heavy front end damage in the crash that happened around 6:15pm Thursday.