3 Storage Units Broken In To At Assaria

Jeremy BohnFebruary 26, 2020

Three storage units were broken in to and some property stolen out of one of the units in Assaria sometime between Sunday and Monday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that three units at the Assaria Storage Unit, 100 N. Railroad, were broken in to between 3 p.m. on Sunday and 3 p.m. on Monday.

In one of the three units, multiple items were stolen, including a pre-lit Christmas tree, an Embroidery machine in its case, as well as a Ferrari Monza rear view mirror.

Total loss is over $1,000, including damage to the aluminum door.

Nothing is reported missing yet from the other two units that were also entered.

