3 New School COVID Cases, 10 This Week

There were 3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina USD 305 schools on Tuesday.

There have been 10 new cases in the district this week, including 7 on Monday and 3 on Tuesday.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, cases Tuesday were confirmed at:

One positive case at Central High School November 10, 2020

One positive case at Heusner Elementary November 10, 2020

One positive case at Central High School November 10, 2020

The district posts any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result. Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)

Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**

Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions

Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices

Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school. Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.

Overall, there have now been 99 cases at Salina schools. They include: