3 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 3 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 348. There are 79 cases that are currently active, 264 people who have recovered, and a total of 5 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 6 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Salina Regional is a regional hospital, the COVID-19 patient total is not specific to the number of Saline County residents who may be hospitalized.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 28,876 cases and 365 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Through the assistance of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, two non-congregate housing facilities have been set up in Saline County after a potential cluster of cases was identified at the Salina Rescue Mission, in a dorm living setting.

These facilities have been set up in other counties across Kansas to provide a safe environment for individuals to isolate and/or quarantine from others that have no other means to properly do so. Assistance from the State for this type of resource is authorized under the emergency declaration for Saline County to quickly obtain resources and assistance from the State or Federal government.

These facilities are established specifically for those that have no other housing means to isolate or quarantine from others.

Jason Tiller, Health Officer, stated “In order to keep people working and ensure our kids can return to school, the simple measures of wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick are ones that work. Continue to do these things and we can control the spread in our community.”