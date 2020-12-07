3 New COVID Deaths, 135 New Cases

There are 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Saline County along with 135 new positive cases of the virus.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 2,921 total cases with 962 cases currently active. There are 1,925 people who have recovered, and now a total of 34 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center has 34 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

The agency appreciates everyone who is following the guidelines for public gatherings, mask ordinances, and quarantine protocols. You are saving lives.

Saline County implemented new isolation and quarantine protocols based upon the options provided by the Center for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on December 5th. Anyone under a 14-day quarantine as of December 5th should finish the quarantine. There has been no change to the isolation protocol. Those under an isolation order should remain in isolation for 10 days with at least 72 hours fever-free without the aid of medication.

The quarantine protocol has been shortened from 14 days to 10 days with no symptom development. It is important to remember that the date of exposure is Day 0 and to continue to monitor for symptom for 14 days. The 14-day quarantine still applies to residents of long-term care facilities and assisted living and inmates at correctional facilities.

“The CDC has opted for a shorter quarantine period in an effort to reduce burden and increase community compliance,” said Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Department Director and Health Officer. “Additionally, the CDC determined there is a small risk of post-quarantine infection.”

Health Department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts. We have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at KDHE, but still, we are behind. Thank you for your patience. If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless at least three days have passed and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. However, with being several days behind, we are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 174,025 cases and 1,856 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please: