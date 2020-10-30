3 New COVID Cases at Schools

Three new COVID-19 cases were at confirmed at Salina USD 305 schools on Friday, including 2 schools which have already had multiple cases this week. According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, there was a positive case at Schilling Elementary School, Coronado Elementary School and at Heartland Early Education Center.

Along with the new cases on Friday, Coronado also had single new cases on Wednesday and Thursday. Heartland had single new cases on Tuesday and Thursday.

Overall there have now been 64 cases of the virus at Salina Schools. They include: