3 Injured in West Salina Vehicle Accident

Three people require medical treatment after a vehicle collision in west Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at the intersection of S. Broadway Blvd. and W. Crawford St. at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Gary Gorrell, 68, Salina, was driving a 2018 Honda CRV on Crawford when it went to turn north on to Broadway. However, Gorrell turned in front of a 1994 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 19-year-old Garson Stanley-Boyles, Salina, which was traveling west on Crawford and passing through the intersection.

Stanley-Boyles’ vehicle struck the SUV which resulted in heavy damage to both vehicles. They both were towed away from the scene.

Gorrell and his passenger, a 69-year-old Salina female, both complained of injuries and sought treatment at Urgent Care. Stanley-Boyels had some facial injuries and went to Salina Regional Health Center.

Gorrell is cited for failure to yield when turning left, while Stanley-Boyels is cited for an illegal tag, no proof of insurance and no seat belt.