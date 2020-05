The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three bicycles are stolen from a Salina business.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that someone forced entry in to a shed belonging to Creative Customs, 1443 W. North St. between May 19 and May 22.

Stolen is three Schwinn Chopper Style bikes. Two are red in color and still in a box, while the third is cobalt blue in color and was not inside of a box.

They are all three valued at $300, each. Total loss is $900.